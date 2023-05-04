Green apprenticeships celebrated in honour of the Coronation

Six green apprenticeships are to be marked with the Coronation emblem in recognition of their sustainability credentials

Six green apprenticeships have been hand-picked by industry experts to mark the Coronation in recognition of their sustainability credentials, the Department for Education has announced today (4 May 2023).

In honour of His Majesty The King’s Coronation, the apprenticeships have been selected for their contribution to creating a low carbon economy by ensuring the country’s workforce is equipped with the skills needed to support the transition to net zero.

The official Coronation emblem will be used by employers and Government to promote the six apprenticeships, which include Low Carbon Heating Technician, Sustainability Business Specialist and Countryside Worker. The apprenticeships are the gold-standard for green skills training, encouraging more people to take up the opportunity to gain the skills to build an exciting career in the green industry while meeting the skills needs of employers and boosting economic growth, one of the Prime Minister’s 5 priorities.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said:

As we work towards our net zero goals, it has never been more important to prioritise green skills and protect our natural environment. In recognition of the critical role education and skills play in responding to climate change, these green apprenticeships have been selected in honour of His Majesty The King’s Coronation. These gold-standard, sustainable apprenticeships offer people the chance to embark on exciting new careers in industries from forestry to construction, and contribute to creating a more sustainable economy.

The six apprenticeships are:

Countryside Worker (level 2)

Forest Craftsperson (level 3)

Low Carbon Heating Technician (level 3)

Installation Electrician and Maintenance Electrician (level 3)

Sustainability Business Specialist (level 7)

Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Practitioner (level 4)

The six sustainable apprenticeships were designed by employers working with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), who considered the impact of each occupation on the environment and future workforce. They also reflect His Majesty’s longstanding commitment to ensuring natural assets endure for future generations, integrating renewable energy sources into our everyday lives, and applying sustainability into every aspect of our economy.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of IfATE, said:

These six apprenticeships represent the gold-standard for green skills and will pave the way for hundreds more. We all have a role to play in tackling climate change. Thanks to vital input from a range of employers we are one step closer to putting the environment at the heart of apprenticeships. We urge more employers to get involved and hope many students will consider these exciting career opportunities.

The six apprenticeships were selected from a list of over 200 identified by IfATE’s expert green skills panel, showcasing the variety of green apprenticeships available. The panel works with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Education, supported by employers to make sure the right skills are in place to deliver the technology shift and nature-based solutions the UK needs.

To mark the announcement, the Education Secretary visited Richmond Park and met apprentices already working as apprentices on these six apprenticeships.

Andrew Scattergood, Chief Executive of The Royal Parks, said: