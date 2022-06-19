Green Space Dark Skies is a series of 20 large-scale outdoor artworks in secret locations across the UK’s most outstanding landscapes that will run from April to September 2022. The mass gatherings are organised by the outdoor arts organisation Walk the Plank and are part of the UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK festival, which is funded and supported by the UK’s four governments.

Countryfile, the BBC’s flagship rural affairs programme, will air an hour-long special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, following the project’s conclusion.

Twenty thousand ‘Lumenators’ are being recruited across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to assist in the creation of the artwork during the events. They will be outfitted with smart lights that will record digital choreography.

The one-time special will highlight the project’s local volunteers, artists, community groups, and locations, which aims to celebrate the countryside and connect people to the landscape.

“With Countryfile viewers united in their passion for the outdoors and nature, we’re thrilled to be filming this special programme showcasing the stunning rural landscapes across the UK,” says Rhodri Talfan Davies, BBC Director of Nations. Green Space Dark Skies is the BBC Nations and Countryfile’s first major collaboration, and it promises to be a one-of-a-kind celebration for everyone.”

“Countryfile is delighted to be partnering with BBC Nations for this special UK-wide project,” says Clare Mottershead, Commissioning Editor for Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. We’re excited to show all of the behind-the-scenes work with a grand finale episode to wrap up the project – we think audiences will enjoy what we’ve got in store.”