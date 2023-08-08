Weather

Greenpeace Activists Arrested After Oil Protest at Prime Minister’s Home

Four Greenpeace activists have been arrested after staging a dramatic protest at the home of the UK Prime Minister. The activists scaled the roof of the manor house in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire, and covered it with a 200sq/m piece of oil-black fabric. The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was not at the property as he is on holiday in California.

 

The protesters used ladders and climbing ropes to access the roof, where they spent over three hours before beginning their descent. Police were on the scene to manage the situation and led the activists away upon their descent from the building.

 

While the protesters were on the roof, two other Greenpeace activists unfurled a banner with the words “Rishi Sunak – Oil Profits or Our Future?” in front of the property. The demonstration was in response to the Prime Minister’s support for a significant expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling, which will include granting 100 new licenses off the coast of Scotland.

 

A spokesperson for Number 10 defended the government’s energy strategy, emphasizing the importance of ensuring energy security and reducing reliance on external sources such as Vladimir Putin’s regime. The government is also investing in renewables, supporting thousands of British jobs.

 

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, standing in for Mr. Sunak during his holiday, echoed the government’s stance, defending the decision to drill for oil and gas as part of the country’s energy mix.

 

Alex Wilson, one of the activists who scaled the roof, released a video message from the top of the Prime Minister’s house, expressing their concerns about the government’s approach to drilling in the North Sea amidst climate change challenges.

 

Greenpeace campaigner Philip Evans explained that they ensured the Prime Minister’s family was away on vacation before conducting the protest. The group knocked on the door upon arrival, announcing it as a peaceful protest, but received no response.

 

The Prime Minister’s energy policies have been a major point of contention for climate activists, and Greenpeace’s protest aims to draw attention to the potential environmental impact of increased oil and gas drilling. The demonstration highlights the growing pressure on the UK government to take more decisive actions to combat climate change and transition towards sustainable energy sources.

Posted in

National News

