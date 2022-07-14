The policing collaboration is the first of its kind for a train operating company, and it outlines how both organisations can collaborate more effectively.

The plan is based on the BTP’s Policing Plan for 2022-23 and the GTR’s safety and security goals. The Declaration reaffirms four goals that will be priorities this year:

1. The prevention of inappropriate sexual behaviour on our networkbr>

2. Identifying and protecting vulnerable people and groups who use our servicesbr>

3. To have a positive impact on employee assault prevention and prosecutionbr>

4. Increased engagement will boost colleague and passenger confidence.

The declaration was signed on behalf of the BTP by Chief Superintendent Martin Fry and on behalf of GTR by Tom Moran, Managing Director TLGN.

Martin Fry, Chief Superintendent, stated:

“This declaration is a really positive step forward in making the railway safer for all of our communities.” The collaboration will result in more meaningful objectives that will be jointly performance measured in order to reduce crime and increase confidence and security for all rail passengers.”

“I am delighted we have become the first train operating company to sign a declaration of collaboration with the BTP,” said Tom Moran, Managing Director of TLGN. This lays the groundwork for even closer collaboration between our organisations. We will hold each other accountable and collaborate at all levels of our organisations to ensure the safety and security of our customers and colleagues.