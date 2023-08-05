GTR Cancels Trains on Brighton Pride Day: Public Outrage and Backlash

The decision by the UK’s largest train operator, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), to cancel all trains at most stations along the south coast on the day of Brighton Pride has sparked heavy criticism and a furious backlash from the public.

Drivers represented by the ASLEF union have been undertaking an overtime ban, which previously did not disrupt services to the city. However, GTR, the operator of Southern and Thameslink services, made the controversial move to halt trains on the mainline service due to concerns over the safety of transporting thousands of passengers. The full Pride timetable could not be covered by the available working staff.

The cancellation has sparked outrage and disappointment among people in Brighton and beyond, with many expressing their frustration on social media platforms. Former Hove MP Ivor Caplan called GTR a “pathetic organisation” and demanded the CEO’s resignation, accusing the company of making a ridiculous decision without considering reality.

Brighton Pride, marking 50 years since the first protest march, will go ahead despite the transport issues, according to organizers. GTR, in a statement, expressed being “bitterly disappointed” about the decision and said that after exploring all options and consulting with relevant authorities, they were unable to provide a safe service with enough capacity for the overwhelming number of passengers heading to Brighton for Pride.

Chris Fowler, Network Operations and Performance Director at GTR, expressed his regret for the impact on the LGBTQ+ community and stated that safety must be the top priority. Trains running from London to Brighton will terminate at Three Bridges or be redirected via Horsham towards Barnham. Multiple stations between Angmering and Balcombe, including Ashford International, will experience train cancellations until Sunday.

ASLEF’s LGBT+ Representatives’ Committee Chair, David Jones, condemned GTR’s decision as deliberate and vindictive, blaming the company for attacking the LGBT+ community by using misinformation and shifting the blame onto train drivers.

The operator did consider alternative options such as replacement buses, but sufficient arrangements could not be secured. Despite the disruption, organisers and participants remain determined to make Brighton Pride a resounding success.