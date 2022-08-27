A jury found a 39-year-old man guilty of raping and then attempting to kill a young woman in Wellingborough earlier this year.

Sergiu Boianjiu, formerly of Melton Road, Wellingborough, followed the woman in her twenties home from a Park Road nightclub in the early hours of February 6 before attacking her in Great Park Street.

During the attack, Boianjiu raped her and assaulted her repeatedly in an attempt to kill her.

After failing to dispose of her body, he abandoned her in an alleyway, where she was discovered by a member of the public.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, suffering from severe head injuries and a dangerously low body temperature.

Thankfully, she has since been discharged from the hospital and returned home to continue her recovery.

Following the attack, Northamptonshire Police launched an intensive investigation that resulted in the identification, location, and arrest of Boianjiu, who was later charged with attempted murder and two counts of rape after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was found guilty of attempted murder, rape, and attempted rape at Northampton Crown Court today (August 26). On a second count of rape, he was found not guilty. He will be sentenced at the same court on a later date.

“Sergiu Boianjiu is an incredibly dangerous man who poses a real risk to the women in our communities,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox.

“Getting justice for this young woman was extremely important to all of us, and as a team, we are very pleased to see the jury reach this decision today.”

“Many of those who worked on this case will remember it long after today, not least the young woman who was subjected to this heinous crime and displayed incredible bravery. I hope she finds some solace in today’s decision.

“Finally, I hope today’s outcome demonstrates Northamptonshire Police’s commitment to combating violence against women and girls and ensuring offenders are imprisoned.”

“This was a horrific and sustained attack perpetrated by an incredibly dangerous individual,” said Liz Fell of the CPS. Sergiu Boianjiu was adamant about getting what he wanted and showed no signs of caring how he went about it.

“The victim only survived because of incredible luck.” Obtaining justice for her has necessitated a close collaboration between the police and the CPS as we considered every possible aspect of the events of that night in order to piece together a clear picture of what occurred. We have left no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure that this defendant faces the consequences of his cold, brutal actions.

“Keeping the victim informed was also critical to the CPS, and we collaborated closely with the police to ensure that her experience was a priority throughout.

“There is no doubt that the evidence in this case has been difficult, both in terms of its traumatic content and legal complexities.” It was critical for us to work together as an investigation and prosecution team to bring this case to this conclusion, both for the victim of the attack, the community, and the safety of the general public. The CPS is deeply concerned about crime victims, and we are delighted that justice has been served.”