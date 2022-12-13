Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Gunbattle Continues For The Second Consecutive Night In South East London
After shots are fired and manhunt for gunman continues

by @uknip247

A manhunt continues for a gunman after shots were fired for a second consecutive night in Southeast London.

Armed officers from the Met police rushed to the scene in Brockley Park just after 10.30pm on Monday evening  (December 12th) to reports of shots being fired. This is the second consecutive night that a gunbattle has continued a previous call took place on Sunday evening at Brockley Gardens less than 100 yards from the latest incident.

 

A number of bullet casings and shells can be seen having been discharged from a weapon within the crime scene.

A crime scene remains in place and an investigation continues.

 

The met police have been approached for a comment, and to ask if they are linking the two incidents as the manhunt continues for the outstanding gunmen

