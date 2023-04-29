Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

Gwent Police officer charged with GBH

A Gwent Police officer named PC Gediminas Palubinskas is set to appear before the Swansea Magistrates’ Court on May 31 for a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

This follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regarding the force used during the arrest of a man in Newport on July 9, 2021.

The officer remains suspended from duty, and Gwent Police had submitted a conduct referral that led to the IOPC investigation.

In November 2021, the IOPC sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against the officer.

