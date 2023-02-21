A man has been convicted and jailed for raping a woman in Hackney

Kevin Lloyd Williams, 45 of Hackney appeared at Wood Green Crown Court where on Monday, 20 February, the jury found him guilty of two counts of rape.

Williams was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on the same day.

The court heard that in the early hours of 1 May 2022, the victim, a woman aged in her 40s, had gone to a supermarket on Upper Clapton Road. While inside the store she ran into the defendant, who she had known for some years. They bought drinks in the store and left intending to drink them together.

However, Williams had decided that he was interested in her romantically, and sexually; he voiced this and the woman refused his advances, saying she already had a partner.

The woman was in an alleyway close to Rossington Street, E5 and the defendant blocked her exit, preventing her from leaving. He kept her there while he smoked a drug pipe, then struck her across the face and forced her to have sex. He then asked her for money.

Looking for a way to escape, the woman said she could withdraw cash from an ATM at a local shop. Once inside the shop she asked for help, but staff were reluctant to call police. She managed to return home and called police.

Detective Sergeant Else Dierick, of the Met’s Central East Command, said: “Kevin Williams is a predatory offender. The victim had simply gone to buy some groceries and a casual chat with someone she knew should not have resulted in her being terrorised into having sex.

“The victim has shown incredible strength reporting this matter to police and seeing it through to trial, ensuring her attacker is convicted. I am also grateful to two members of the public who overheard the crime being committed and came forward to support the prosecution by giving evidence in court.

“It is a priority for police to apprehend those who pose a danger to women and girls and while there are men like Williams, who commit offences against them, we will not be deterred from that objective.”

Anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault is encouraged to report the incident to police without delay. Support can be provided and any medical treatment required can be arranged.