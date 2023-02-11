Murder investigation launched after man is stabbed to death

At around 4:30am on Saturday, 11 February, police were called to two people who had arrived at an east London hospital with stab wounds.

Officers arrived and discovered that both men had been stabbed in the vicinity of White Post Lane, E9. A crime scene has been established, and a forensic examination of the scene is currently underway.

Despite the efforts of medics, one of the men, aged 26, died in the hospital from his injuries. Officers are currently informing his family. In due course, a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be scheduled.

The second man, 24, is still in the hospital. We are awaiting a formal evaluation of his condition.

An urgent investigation is underway, led by Specialist Crime detectives and assisted by colleagues from the Met’s Central East BCU.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or witnesses who have not yet spoken with police is asked to call 101, reference 1222/11feb. To remain anonymous, please contact the non-profit organisation Crimestoppers.