Hailsham house blaze under investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a significant house fire occurred in Station Road, Hailsham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 30.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews attended and worked to extinguish the blaze and keep everyone safe.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the property sustained extensive damage due to the fire.

Presently, the police are collaborating with the fire service to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the blaze. They are eager to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activities in the vicinity around that time.

Police are particularly interested in receiving information from individuals who might possess relevant footage from doorbell cameras, dash cams, or CCTV systems.

If you have any relevant information, please contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 166 of 30/07. Your cooperation can help shed light on this unfortunate event and bring clarity to the investigation.