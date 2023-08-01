Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Hailsham house blaze under investigation

Hailsham house blaze under investigation

by uknip247
Hailsham house blaze under investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a significant house fire occurred in Station Road, Hailsham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 30.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews attended and worked to extinguish the blaze and keep everyone safe.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the property sustained extensive damage due to the fire.

Presently, the police are collaborating with the fire service to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the blaze. They are eager to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activities in the vicinity around that time.

Police are particularly interested in receiving information from individuals who might possess relevant footage from doorbell cameras, dash cams, or CCTV systems.

If you have any relevant information, please contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 166 of 30/07. Your cooperation can help shed light on this unfortunate event and bring clarity to the investigation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized...

Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children and Husband’s Previous Wife

Man Found Guilty of Rape and Sentenced to Prison in East Sussex

Woman Charged in Connection to the Death of Fatiha Sabrin in Shadwell

Body Found in Barrel on Malibu Beach Sparks Investigation

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Farningham

Thieves target homes in East Grinstead

Crawley man targeted in horrifying knife assault

Murder Inquiry Launched After Man’s Death in Greenock

The Lockerbie Bombing: A Gripping 6-Episode Series on BBC One and Netflix

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Woman Charged in Connection to the Death of Fatiha Sabrin in Shadwell

BREAKING

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

BREAKING

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

BREAKING

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized a knife

BREAKING

Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children and Husband’s Previous Wife

Popular Videos

BREAKING

Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children and Husband’s Previous Wife

BREAKING

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

BREAKING

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

BREAKING

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized a knife

BREAKING

Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children and Husband’s Previous Wife

Trending Now

BREAKING

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

BREAKING

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

BREAKING

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized a knife

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.