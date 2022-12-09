Half of a single storey industrial unit was destroyed by fire as pair are treated for smoke inhalation

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a car
service workshop on an industrial estate on Lambs Lane North in Rainham
Thursday afternoon.
One woman and one man left the building before the Brigade arrived. They
were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.
The Brigade was called at 1248pm and the incident was over by 2.26pm.
Fire crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Barking, Wennington, Tottenham, East
Ham and surrounding fire stations were in attendance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
*Please note : I sometimes send emails at daft times, because it suits my
set up. That doesn’t mean I expect you to respond at daft times too, unless
that also suits your arrangements. And it doesn’t mean I will always reply
to an email you send me at daft times either! *
*Sent from my iPhone – sorry for any silly typos!*
UK News in Pictures | Real News |Real Time
Phone: +44 (0)7549775333 | Twitter: @uknip247
Email: [email protected] |www.uknip.co.uk
*Information in this email including any attachments may be privileged,
confidential and is intended exclusively for the addressee. The views
expressed may not be official policy, but the personal views of the
originator. If you have received it in error, please notify the sender by
return e-mail and delete it from your system. You should not reproduce,
distribute, store, retransmit, use or disclose its contents to anyone.
Please note we reserve the right to monitor all e-mail communication
through our internal and external networks.*