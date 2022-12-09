Half of a single storey industrial unit was destroyed by fire as pair are treated for smoke inhalation

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a car

service workshop on an industrial estate on Lambs Lane North in Rainham

Thursday afternoon.

One woman and one man left the building before the Brigade arrived. They

were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

The Brigade was called at 1248pm and the incident was over by 2.26pm.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Barking, Wennington, Tottenham, East

Ham and surrounding fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

