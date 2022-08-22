On Saturday, six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded to a house fire on Keppel Road in Dagenham.

Fire destroyed half of a detached house’s ground and first floors, as well as the majority of its roof.

“Everyone was safely out of the building when we arrived,” said Station Commander Keith McDermott, who was on the scene.

“A 32-metre turntable ladder from the Brigade was used as a water tower at the scene.”

“Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire and bring it under control as quickly as possible.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to ten calls about the fire.

The fire is thought to have been caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery in a bin.

Batteries can cause a fire if they are overcharged, short-circuited, submerged in water, or damaged, so it is critical to carefully store, charge, and recycle them using a reputable battery recycling service.

The Brigade was called in at 4pm, and the fire was out by 5.47pm. Firefighters from Barking, Ilford, East Ham, Romford, Hainault, and Wennington fire stations responded.