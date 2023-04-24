Monday, April 24, 2023
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Morley Road in Twickenham on Sunday evening.

Half of the ground floor and part of the first floor was destroyed by fire. One woman and two children left the property before the Brigade arrived. They were suffering from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

The Brigade was called at 8.03pm and the incident was over by 9.12pm. Fire crews from Richmond, Twickenham and Heston fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade’s fire investigators and the Met police.

