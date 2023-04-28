Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Half of the ground floor was damaged by the fire and the roof of the bungalow was completely destroyed by the blaze

Half of the ground floor was damaged by the fire and the roof of the bungalow was completely destroyed by the blaze

by uknip247
Four Fire Engines And Around 25 Firefighters Tackled A House Fire On High Road In Ickenham

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on High Road in Ickenham

Half of the ground floor was damaged by the fire and the roof of the bungalow was completely destroyed by the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

The house had no working smoke alarms.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:: “This incident is timely reminder about the importance of having smoke alarms in your home. Not having working smoke alarms leaves you and your loved ones at risk.

“Homes need multiple smoke alarms or you won’t be properly covered. As a minimum, you should have smoke alarms on every floor of your home – in the hallways and the rooms you use the most plus a heat alarm in the bathroom and kitchen.

The Brigade was called at 9.48am and the fire was under control at 10.57am Fire crews from Hillingdon, Ruislip, Harrow and Northolt fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is reported as undetermined.

Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

 The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a property in Chelmsford

Armed officers dispatched to a residential street after receiving allegations of a man with a gun, which turned out to be a bong

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters tackled a house fire on Sevenoaks Close in Romford

A man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision last night

Life-changing support to help victims of crime

London businessman convicted for Bounce Back Loan fraud

Body-worn video cameras for every prison officer to boost prison safety

A man running a local Class A drugs line in Swindon has been jailed following a Wiltshire Police Fortitude Team investigation

A hero police officer who saved two lives says he feels humbled after receiving an award in memory of a police officer who died...

Former police officer found guilty of gross misconduct against female colleagues

A prolific shoplifter tried to evade arrest by sneaking into a barber shop for a haircut

Wildlife rescue service called to scene of Canada Goose killing in Hailsham

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.