Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a house on

Penderyn Road in Holloway on Friday (April 21).

Half of the upper floor of a three-storey mid-terraced house was damaged by

fire. Three adults and two children left the property before firefighters

arrived. They were left in the care of London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received seven calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 8.08am and the fire was under control by 9.29am.

Crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington and Soho fire stations

attended the scene.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused

by an electrical fault.