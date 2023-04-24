Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

Half of the upper floor of a three-storey mid-terraced house was damaged by fire

by uknip247

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a house on
Penderyn Road in Holloway on Friday (April 21).

fire. Three adults and two children left the property before firefighters
arrived. They were left in the care of London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received seven calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 8.08am and the fire was under control by 9.29am.
Crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington and Soho fire stations
attended the scene.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused
by an electrical fault.

