Hampshire and Isle of Wight Celebrate Nature with Weeklong Events

The first-ever National Nature Reserves Week is set to kick off, urging

people in the South of England to immerse themselves in nature and explore

the beauty of national nature reserves. These reserves, which cover

approximately 0.7% of England’s land surface, boast a diverse array of

flora, fauna, and geological wonders, providing habitats for over 17,000

species.

Running from May 20 to May 29, National Nature Reserves Week will feature a

series of events across England aimed at fostering an appreciation for

nature among residents and visitors. Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, in

particular, will host a plethora of events, surpassing other regions in the

South East in terms of quantity. While many of the events are free, some

may require advanced booking.

The week begins on Saturday, May 20, with a guided walk at Newtown National

Nature Reserve (NNR) between Newport and Yarmouth. Participants will have

the opportunity to learn about the management practices employed by the

National Trust in preserving Newtown. At the same time, Old Winchester Hill

NNR will host “Botany Bingo,” a unique experience where participants

identify and mark 40 different types of wildflowers and grasses found in

the chalk grassland.

Continuing the celebrations on Sunday, May 21, Newtown NNR will offer a

Wellbeing Walk, combining meditation and gentle aerobics to provide a

soothing experience in nature. Allison Potts, the area manager for the

Thames Solent region at Natural England, encourages everyone to take part

in these events, stating, “The reserves are waiting for you, whether you

have never been before or visit regularly – come and explore these

fantastic places during this week of celebration!”

Further events throughout the week include guided tours of Old Winchester

Hill, an informative session on bird ringing at Newtown, and a drop-in

session to meet flora experts and learn about species identification at

Newtown NNR.

The establishment of National Nature Reserves Week aims to raise awareness

about the critical role these reserves play in combating climate change,

supporting nature recovery, and protecting endangered species.

Additionally, Natural England plans to declare 25 new National Nature

Reserves over the next five years as part of its ‘King’s Series,’ aligning

with the government’s Environmental Improvement Plan and its commitment to

nature recovery.

National nature reserves have a proven track record of delivering value for

money, offering significant economic, environmental, and societal benefits

totaling £36 million. As the 70th anniversary of the first NNR declarations

was celebrated last year, these reserves continue to play a vital role in

safeguarding and preserving nature, serving as the core of an expanding

nature recovery network.

The inaugural National Nature Reserves Week seeks to inspire individuals,

especially the younger generation, to become champions for nature. By

participating in the events and exploring these remarkable reserves,

attendees can deepen their connection with the natural world and contribute

to the ongoing efforts to protect and restore biodiversity.