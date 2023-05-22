Hampshire and Isle of Wight Celebrate Nature with Weeklong Events

The first-ever National Nature Reserves Week is set to kick off, urging
people in the South of England to immerse themselves in nature and explore
the beauty of national nature reserves. These reserves, which cover
approximately 0.7% of England’s land surface, boast a diverse array of
flora, fauna, and geological wonders, providing habitats for over 17,000
species.
Running from May 20 to May 29, National Nature Reserves Week will feature a
series of events across England aimed at fostering an appreciation for
nature among residents and visitors. Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, in
particular, will host a plethora of events, surpassing other regions in the
South East in terms of quantity. While many of the events are free, some
may require advanced booking.
The week begins on Saturday, May 20, with a guided walk at Newtown National
Nature Reserve (NNR) between Newport and Yarmouth. Participants will have
the opportunity to learn about the management practices employed by the
National Trust in preserving Newtown. At the same time, Old Winchester Hill
NNR will host “Botany Bingo,” a unique experience where participants
identify and mark 40 different types of wildflowers and grasses found in
the chalk grassland.
Continuing the celebrations on Sunday, May 21, Newtown NNR will offer a
Wellbeing Walk, combining meditation and gentle aerobics to provide a
soothing experience in nature. Allison Potts, the area manager for the
Thames Solent region at Natural England, encourages everyone to take part
in these events, stating, “The reserves are waiting for you, whether you
have never been before or visit regularly – come and explore these
fantastic places during this week of celebration!”
Further events throughout the week include guided tours of Old Winchester
Hill, an informative session on bird ringing at Newtown, and a drop-in
session to meet flora experts and learn about species identification at
Newtown NNR.
The establishment of National Nature Reserves Week aims to raise awareness
about the critical role these reserves play in combating climate change,
supporting nature recovery, and protecting endangered species.
Additionally, Natural England plans to declare 25 new National Nature
Reserves over the next five years as part of its ‘King’s Series,’ aligning
with the government’s Environmental Improvement Plan and its commitment to
nature recovery.
National nature reserves have a proven track record of delivering value for
money, offering significant economic, environmental, and societal benefits
totaling £36 million. As the 70th anniversary of the first NNR declarations
was celebrated last year, these reserves continue to play a vital role in
safeguarding and preserving nature, serving as the core of an expanding
nature recovery network.
The inaugural National Nature Reserves Week seeks to inspire individuals,
especially the younger generation, to become champions for nature. By
participating in the events and exploring these remarkable reserves,
attendees can deepen their connection with the natural world and contribute
to the ongoing efforts to protect and restore biodiversity.