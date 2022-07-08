A blaze has ripped through a Southampton restaurant on Portswood Road in the City

Crews are battling a blaze that started around 7.30 p.m. with two aerial ladders and two water carriers and over seventy officers and firefighters.

The situation is still developing…

The fire is being fought by crews from St Mary’s, Hightown, Redbridge, Eastleigh, Hamble, and Winchester, and the road has been closed to all traffic and the public

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have asked local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.