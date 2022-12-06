Hampshire County Council will this evening start gritting our roads as the weather is set to get bitterly cold with areas of ice on the roads

Hampshire County Council stated that gritter lorries will be out this evening on priority one salting routes as road surface temperatures drop below freezing. North – 8 p.m., Central – 8 p.m., and South – 8 p.m.

Several weather warnings have been issued as an arctic maritime airmass brings cold weather to the UK, with the possibility of wintry showers and snow.

Tonight and this evening:

Staying dry throughout the day with some clear spells before becoming cloudier from the north overnight. A brisk northerly breeze continues to affect Kent; otherwise, light winds elsewhere may allow for a touch of frost to form inland by dawn. The minimum temperature is 1°C.

Wednesday: A dry but cloudy day across the board. Any brighter spells will most likely be in the south or west. Maybe a solitary shower along the Kent coast. Winds are light. The maximum temperature is 6 °C.

Thursday through Saturday forecast:

Extremely cold, particularly overnight, with widespread frost. Daytime temperatures remain low despite the fact that it is frequently sunny. Most days will be dry, but any isolated showers will bring the risk of icy patches, especially on Saturday.

From Sunday onwards:

The cold weather is expected to last until at least Sunday and into the beginning of next week, especially in the north. Wintry showers will primarily affect coastal areas, with snow falling to lower levels at times but most likely over higher ground. In contrast, inland areas should experience more fine and dry weather, with widespread frosts becoming locally severe at times. While the timing is uncertain for the time being, areas of cloud, rain, and stronger winds are more likely to move into southwestern areas at times, with the potential for significant snowfall along the leading edge of such systems. Temperatures remain cold to very cold, with a chance of warming up in the south later in the period.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for England, valid from Wednesday evening to Monday, December 12th.

“Cold weather can have serious consequences for health,” said Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA. “Older people and those with heart or lung conditions are particularly vulnerable.”

If you have a pre-existing medical condition, heat your home to a comfortable temperature for you. If possible, heat the rooms you spend the most time in, such as the living room or bedroom, to at least 18°C. Close your bedroom windows at night. Wearing multiple layers of clothing will keep you warmer than wearing just one thick layer.”

“With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers may be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn,” said RAC spokesman Rod Dennis. Our advice is to be winter-ready by ensuring that your tyres are properly inflated and have adequate tread, as well as topping up your oil, coolant, and screen wash as needed. Drivers with older batteries may also want to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder weather arrives to ensure the battery can withstand sub-zero temperatures. It’s also a good idea to have a fully charged phone and a blanket on hand in case of a breakdown to keep warm.”

Although it is unclear how long this cold spell will last, temperatures are expected to remain well below average for the time of year through next week.