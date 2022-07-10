A man in his 40s was walking with a friend along Crabwood Road, near the junction with Glencoyne Gardens, at around 9.45 p.m. last night (9 July), when they were approached by two men approaching from the direction of Wimpson Lane.

One of the men was shirtless, while the other was wearing a black T-shirt.

The shirtless man then punched the man in his forties, knocking him out and causing a laceration to his head.

Officers are requesting that anyone who witnessed this incident contact police.

Police believe there were other witnesses, including a man with tattoos who may have intervened and pursued the suspect from the scene, and a man who came down from the block of flats on Wimpson Lane that overlooks Crabwood Road.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to call police at 101 and quote 44220275124. You can also contact us through our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously at 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.