On Saturday, Hampshire police simulated a hijacking of an Isle of Wight ferry in the middle of the channel as part of training for a possible terror attack. According to a Hampshire Police source, more than 40 police officers and staff participated in the exercise on Saturday, which also included the fire, ambulance service, and coastguard. It comes a week before more than 40,000 music fans are to descend on the Isle of Wight for the 2022 Festival

“The scenario involved a group of terrorists hijacking the passenger ferry and kidnapping a number of hostages in order to carry out a terrorist attack,” a Police source explained.

“It was designed to test the response and command and control protocols of emergency services in dealing with this type of situation in a marine environment, in collaboration with maritime partners.”

The serving officer stated that the scenario was not based on any specific intelligence, but on an independent review of Hampshire’s preparedness to respond to a terrorist attack, which was ordered by strengthening security measures on the Solent.

Britain’s terrorism threat level is at “SUBSTANTIAL,” which means an attack is “likely.”

Officers on two fast response ribs armed with rifles could be seen approaching the Isle of Wight Ferry, which was in service on Saturday afternoon on its route between Portsmouth and Fishbourne.

Exclusive footage shows armed response officers boarding the vehicle deck while the ferry makes its way through the Solent during the 45-minute journey.

Hampshire Police have been approached for comment