Hampshire Police say a woman has died after being hit by a car when she left her vehicle to inspect a fallen tree which was blocking the road

The woman, in her forties, got out of her car in New Odiham Road, near Alton, around 11.50 p.m. on Wednesday.

She and another driver had exited their vehicles to inspect the tree when they were both hit by a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The woman was slain, and the second woman, who was in her fifties, was injured.

Hampshire Constabulary is looking into the incident and is looking for witnesses.

A police spokeswoman said that the woman’s family has been informed of her death and is being helped by professional officers.

“This event occurred on a quiet country road late at night,” said PC Jonathan Wood.

“We would like to speak with anyone who witnessed this incident or the vehicles involved, and especially with anyone who has pertinent dash cam footage that could help us.”