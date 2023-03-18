Hampshire Roads Policing officer wants to find the baby she help to deliver 18 years ago on the side of the M3 motorway in Winchester

PC Lindsay Yates has made an appeal to find an 18-year-old boy she assisted in entering the world on the M3 in 2005.

Speaking of the call that led her to be present at the birth of the baby boy on the side of the M3 in Winchester, the family came from the Park Gate or Hedge End area at the time.

“18 years ago, I was a police officer on the Roads Policing Unit, driving a car to workshops in Winchester with my crew mate in another vehicle following in another vehicle,” she explained.

We were asked to respond to a vehicle at Junction 11 of the northbound M3 because a woman was in advanced labour and her partner had to pull over. Ambulances were struggling to resource the call…

Ian and I both replied. I discovered a car just before the junction 11 slip. But, seeing only one person in the car as I approached, I told Ian to stay in his vehicle, as it appeared to be a ‘broken down’.

However, as I approached the driver’s side door, a man with a face as white as a sheet – paused mid-speech on his mobile phone – looked at me. Looking past him, I noticed his partner; in a fully reclined seat, feet up on the dash – with her baby’s head between her legs!

I dashed around to the nearside, frantically motioning for Ian to ‘come help’. I was sure he’d know what to do because he was a new dad….!

As soon as I opened the door and placed my hands on the baby’s head, he slid out into my arms… For a brief moment, I wondered what all the fuss was about childbirth…

Fortunately, an ambulance arrived within a few minutes. It was a freezing February day, and I had no idea what to do!!

In the ambulance, mum and baby were whisked away to the Royal County Hospital, followed by dad, who remained pale…

We continued on to Workshops, dropped off my car, and then drove the short distance to Uniform Stores, where I had to make a case for an immediate replacement of my uniform due to after-birth coverage. It was a struggle.

A few hours later, I receive a phone call from RCH requesting the location of the child’s birth in order to complete his birth certificate. The lad was born at a marker post (I’m really sorry!)

I found out I’m pregnant with my first son two weeks later….

Now, at 24 yrs’ service, I still count this as my ‘duty to remember’.

I’d like to wish my ‘firstborn’ a happy 18th birthday!! Can the power of social media assist me? I believe the family lived in Hampshire’s Hedge End/Park Gate area 18 years ago.