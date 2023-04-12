Hampshire Scaffolding fall causes life changing injuries in Fareham

This afternoon, police, fire personnel, and paramedics have all raced to West Street. Images show a massive pile of scaffolding that has fallen from a roof owing to high winds.

Emergency personnel have established a cordon, and the immediate surrounding area has been closed off to the public. According to Fareham Police, they are responding to a “injury-related incident.”

‘Fareham Police are dealing with an injury-related incident on West Street in Fareham,’ the agency tweeted. ‘A multi-agency event involving all emergency services on the spot.

This morning, the Met Office issued a yellow wind warning. This is in effect until 8 p.m.

‘West or northwest winds are likely to increase Wednesday morning and then remain strong for much of the day,’ added the forecaster. ‘Gusts of 40-50 mph are forecast across the warning area, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible in coastal regions. The powerful winds will be accompanied by heavy rain or showers.’

