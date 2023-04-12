Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Hampshire Scaffolding fall causes life changing injuries in Fareham

Hampshire Scaffolding fall causes life changing injuries in Fareham

by uknip247
Hampshire Scaffolding Fall Causes Life Changing Injuries In Fareham

This afternoon, police, fire personnel, and paramedics have all raced to West Street. Images show a massive pile of scaffolding that has fallen from a roof owing to high winds.

Emergency personnel have established a cordon, and the immediate surrounding area has been closed off to the public. According to Fareham Police, they are responding to a “injury-related incident.”

‘Fareham Police are dealing with an injury-related incident on West Street in Fareham,’ the agency tweeted. ‘A multi-agency event involving all emergency services on the spot.

This morning, the Met Office issued a yellow wind warning. This is in effect until 8 p.m.

‘West or northwest winds are likely to increase Wednesday morning and then remain strong for much of the day,’ added the forecaster. ‘Gusts of 40-50 mph are forecast across the warning area, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible in coastal regions. The powerful winds will be accompanied by heavy rain or showers.’

Emergency personnel have established a cordon, and the immediate surrounding area has been closed off to the public.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have made an arrest after more than a dozen cars in neighbouring streets were damaged

Two teenagers are to be sentenced after a man was fatally stabbed in Tonbridge

Police want to speak to this man after another man was threatened and forced to transfer money in #Birmingham

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a meeting in Belfast today

London community leisure charity “poorly managed”, inquiry finds

Man charged after woman is stabbed in Dartford car park

The mastermind of a fake designer clothing scam has been convicted of one of the UK’s largest-ever carousel tax frauds

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, leaving her with a black eye and bruising to her face

UK sanctions Abramovich and Usmanov’s financial fixers in crackdown on oligarch enablers

Over £130 million paid out for energy bill support this winter

More arrests made in Canterbury murder investigation

Police are appealing for information following an assault which took place in Collingbourne Kingston

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More