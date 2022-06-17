At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, police were called to reports of a fight on Hampstead Heath, NW3.

Officers were present, as was the London Ambulance Service. Two males, ages 17 and 18, were discovered with stab wounds and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not considered life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing, and a crime scene has been established. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and reference CAD 5711/17Jun. If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.