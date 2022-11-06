Happy #BonfireNight – we hope everybody celebrating has a wonderful evening

Who can buy fireworks

To buy and let off fireworks, you must be an adult aged 18+

When can you buy fireworks

You can only buy fireworks and sparklers from registered sellers for private use on selected dates in the year:

Between 15 October and 10 November

Between 26 to 31 December

Three days before Diwali

Three days before Chinese New Year

You can buy fireworks outside these dates, but only from shops with a special licence.

When can you let off fireworks

For the majority of the year, it is illegal to set off fireworks (including sparklers) between 11pm and 7am.

However, for Bonfire Night the curfew is extended to midnight and for New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year the cut off is 1am.

What fireworks to buy

When buying fireworks, always look for a CE mark to make sure they’re safe to use and only buy fireworks up to Category 3.