It feels like you might be trying to avoid the Police lately, especially when you skipped our date at court. They love to spend some quality time together soon.

Don’t let Christopher be the one who got away.

With links to Billingshurst, if you have seen Christopher, or know his current whereabouts, call us on 999 quoting reference number 47210147277.

Alternatively, pass your information anonymously to Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.