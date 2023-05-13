Hardham Water Supply Works Failure Causes Water Disruptions in West Sussex

West Sussex residents in several areas, including Horsham, Billinghurst, Broadbridge Heath, Pulborough, Codmore Hill, West Chiltington, Wisborough Green, Rudgwick, Loxwood, Barns Green, and Slinfold, are currently facing severe water supply disruptions. The issue stems from a failure at the Hardham Water Supply Works, which has left customers in these areas with either no water supply or significantly reduced water pressure.

Southern Water has taken immediate action to alleviate the situation by initiating deliveries of water to vulnerable customers registered under their priority services. A bottled water station has been set up at Lidl in Billinghurst (RH14 9LY) and will remain open until midnight. The company assures residents that additional bottled water stations will be established tomorrow, with specific times and locations to be updated on their website.

The unexpected failure at the Hardham Water Supply Works has caused inconvenience and distress among affected residents, who heavily rely on a consistent water supply for their daily activities. Southern Water expresses sincere apologies for the disruption and assures customers that they are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to Southern Water at 0330 303 0368 if they have any concerns or require assistance. Regular updates regarding the progress of repairs and the restoration of water supply will be provided to keep residents informed.