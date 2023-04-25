Harry Belafonte, legendary singer, actor, and civil rights activist has died

Belafonte passed away at his home in New York City, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was 96 years old.

Born on March 1, 1927, in Harlem, New York City, Belafonte was the son of Caribbean immigrants. He grew up in poverty, but his natural talent for music led him to pursue a career in entertainment. Belafonte’s breakthrough came in the 1950s, when he became the first artist to sell over a million copies of an album with his album “Calypso,” which featured his hit song “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).”

Belafonte used his success as a platform for social activism, becoming a prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement. He worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was a key organizer of the 1963 March on Washington. Belafonte was also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a strong advocate for human rights around the world.

Throughout his career, Belafonte received numerous accolades for his contributions to music and social justice.

He was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1994 and the Kennedy Center Honors in 1997.

He also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 and was inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame in 2015.

Belafonte will be remembered not only for his incredible talent as a singer and actor but also for his unwavering commitment to social justice and equality. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.