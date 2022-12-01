Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, December 1, 2022

Harry’s Father Adam Has Paid Tribute To His 14-year-old Son Who Tragically Lost His Life In A Road Traffic Collision On Akers Way Swindon
In a moving tribute, posted to his Facebook page, Adam writes:

“I have been really struggling to write this, but I need to.

This is something no parent should ever have to say.

Our beautiful golden son Harry Parker was involved in a horrendous car incident along the horrible road Akers Way.

Unfortunately, he lost his life far too soon. Harry will be missed by lots but no more than us, his family.

So please at this time can we remember and honour him with lots of photos and any music you know he likes on his page.

Harry was a cheeky chap that could light up the room with just his presence. He had the biggest heart and loved to make people laugh.

We are very comforted by all the support from everyone. We will be doing something to make the road safer but please bear with us at this time.”

  • Adam has also asked us to say that he has been overwhelmed by the support he has received and said that he is aware that Harry’s death will be felt throughout the wider communityHe expressed his wish that if anyone who knew Harry needs to reach out to someone at this incredibly difficult time – he is happy to be contacted via social media.

