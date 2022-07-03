.
He’s been missing since Thursday and is thought to be in Southwick or Shoreham.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and carrying a black rucksack.
30/06 police ref 1391
.
He’s been missing since Thursday and is thought to be in Southwick or Shoreham.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and carrying a black rucksack.
30/06 police ref 1391
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications
.
He's been missing since Thursday and is thought to be in Southwick or Shoreham.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and carrying a black rucksack.
30/06 police ref 1391