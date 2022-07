Officers are concerned for her safety after she went missing in the Haworth area around 10:00 a.m. on July 12, 2022.

Kamra is 5ft 2ins tall and has shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen in a blue jacket, a grey crop top, black leggings, and black sneakers.

If you have seen Kamra or have any information about her whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and reference incident 0683 of July 12, 2022.