Hate crime inquiry launched after man defecates in garden

Police are looking to identify the man pictured, in connection with a reported hate crime.

At 6.18pm on 5 October, it’s reported that a man defecated in the front garden of an address on Gawber Road, Barnsley. It is believed that the incident, which is classed as a public order offence, is racially motivated.

Officers are looking to speak to this man as we believe he could help us progress our enquiries.

Do you recognise him? If you have any information which could assist, please report it to Police either online or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 726 of 12 October 2022. You can submit information online here: https://orlo.uk/I0Mss