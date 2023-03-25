Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING HAVE A WORD

HAVE A WORD

by uknip247

If you suspect your child may have been one of those involved in some recent ASB in The Hermitage Wildlife Garden, please sit them down and have a stern chat with them.

Police received a report of vandalism, smashed bottles, litter and loud music. This was all caused by a group of six teenagers. Photos of the group were taken and will be shared with local schools in a bid to identify the culprits.

The Hermitage is a beautiful little garden that is enjoyed by people of all ages. Please respect it, and those who want to enjoy it. Police say Patrols will be carried out in the area. Anyone found causing ASB or criminal damage will be dealt with accordingly.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Life-changing collision closes A414 near Chelmsford

Police have arrested two people this afternoon after they distracted an elderly woman and took items from her bag in a supermarket

Police pursued a drug driver in Hampshire this morning who failed to stop for officers

Police are appealing for witnesses after an indecent exposure incident in Southampton

Police are searching for missing David Gray from Camberley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery after police officers chased a man through Colchester city centre

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated footballer Harry Kane on becoming England’s highest-ever goal scorer

A 15-year-old boy from Swindon has been charged with the murder of Owen Dunn

Detectives have charged a man following the death of a man who was assaulted in Edgware

A man has been convicted after Ealing pub murder

Witnesses are sought after four men were arrested following a violent disturbance in Ramsgate

Police in Southampton are looking into a man’s ‘unexplained’ death

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More