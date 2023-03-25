HAVE A WORD

If you suspect your child may have been one of those involved in some recent ASB in The Hermitage Wildlife Garden, please sit them down and have a stern chat with them.

Police received a report of vandalism, smashed bottles, litter and loud music. This was all caused by a group of six teenagers. Photos of the group were taken and will be shared with local schools in a bid to identify the culprits.

The Hermitage is a beautiful little garden that is enjoyed by people of all ages. Please respect it, and those who want to enjoy it. Police say Patrols will be carried out in the area. Anyone found causing ASB or criminal damage will be dealt with accordingly.