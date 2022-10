She was reported missing from Southwick and concerns are growing for her welfare.

Tahlia is 5’, slim with long brown hair. She was last seen around 2.30pm on Friday (14 October) and wearing a grey jumper, black leggings, black North Face puffa coat and black and white trainers.

She maybe in the Lancing area.

Anyone who sees Tahlia or knows where she is, is asked to contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 0834 of 14/10.

