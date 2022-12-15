Have you seen 22old Jaden Blythe?

He is wanted on a recall to prison and is known to frequent areas of

Waterlooville, Portsmouth, Gosport and Southampton.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries into locating Blythe so we

can speak to him.

These efforts will continue, however we are also asking the public to

report any information to us regarding his whereabouts.

We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to

deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an

offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting

44220490529. You can also submit information to us online here:

https://orlo.uk/piHHP

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100%

anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at

https://orlo.uk/6EFuY

