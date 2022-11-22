Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Have you seen 59-year-old Michelle Mitchell from Bournemouth?

by @uknip247
Michelle was last seen in Pinewood Avenue and left the area on foot unexpectedly between 4pm and 5.30pm on Monday 21 November 2022.
Michelle is described as five feet six inches tall with shoulder length ginger hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue quilted jacket and blue Skechers.
Inspector Mark Holmes, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Michelle has been upset recently and we are concerned for her welfare.
“I would urge anyone who has seen Michelle, or a woman matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police.
“Finally, if you see this appeal Michelle – please contact us or your family as we all want to make sure you are OK.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Michelle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at dorset.police.uk%2Fcontact%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3TLKMzQiMRFUlnB53iAoxq0PoS--FVaR-E1l--sS3thwkeslF7FgpHZTw&h=AT2JL-Yt19zFbIHEx3Y-YEamj0_b8o1-MQjcA_kB7M6gsGe6pnzd8qggcCm5w0h6ij6fYvTO-rc5OjYf9w1jWpk0QVP-l3wK9sFkhkMDBHl7JojxeQ9wc7TBIBoEecceLeZFchevigka_VccL017Cg8&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0wNaFhIlXe4nyf-ru2gYmO8HyGzVpkXnSFCZmvaON_1Avz2Cp846xKYBSgFfws_CRCZOwhJMVb7n-gqRNwet0DP4oyQqLgpNy3dIxnQ38QlIpwpWL6QHFUBLQXKMNCDgz1TaESmmngYvfcJO9lWxx4CHkJYhU3WhVlw4bVEWQl436B7iOZuk6kRFSe8WuXs3OEmXFj6SPKqPVfvRs" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">http://www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 21:507.

