Have You Seen Ahmed Karwan Abdulla And Dunya Abdulla? - Uknip

Ahmed, 36, who also goes by Karwan, and his daughter Dunya, three, are missing and we are extremely concerned about them.

They were last seen on April 10th in the Promenade area of Blackpool. They were reported missing to us on April 18th.

Ahmed is described as 5ft 8ins, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short, black hair and a dark beard.

Dunya is described as having curly, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately three feet tall.

The pair have links to Manchester and Kent.

They may still be in Blackpool, but could have travelled further afield.

PC Cat Angus, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Ahmed and Dunya and it is out of character for them to disappear like this. We need to trace the father and daughter to make sure they are safe and well.

“They have not been seen since April 10th and while they could still be in Blackpool they could equally have left the area. Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard them discussing plans to travel elsewhere.

“If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please tell us.”

You can call 101 or for immediate sightings please call 999.