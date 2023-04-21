Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Have you seen Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and Dunya Abdulla?

Have you seen Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and Dunya Abdulla?

by uknip247

Ahmed, 36, who also goes by Karwan, and his daughter Dunya, three, are missing and we are extremely concerned about them.

They were last seen on April 10th in the Promenade area of Blackpool. They were reported missing to us on April 18th.

Ahmed is described as 5ft 8ins, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short, black hair and a dark beard.

Dunya is described as having curly, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately three feet tall.

The pair have links to Manchester and Kent.

They may still be in Blackpool, but could have travelled further afield.

PC Cat Angus, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Ahmed and Dunya and it is out of character for them to disappear like this. We need to trace the father and daughter to make sure they are safe and well.

“They have not been seen since April 10th and while they could still be in Blackpool they could equally have left the area. Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard them discussing plans to travel elsewhere.

“If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please tell us.”

You can call 101 or for immediate sightings please call 999.

Have You Seen Ahmed Karwan Abdulla And Dunya Abdulla? - Uknip
Have You Seen Ahmed Karwan Abdulla And Dunya Abdulla? - Uknip
Have You Seen Ahmed Karwan Abdulla And Dunya Abdulla? 1
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The #M2 Londonboound near Rochester airport is now closed due to a collision resulting in an overturned car

After being stabbed on a North London street, a man is fighting for his life in a hospital bed

QE2 Bridge climbers sentencing hearing

Dominic Raab resigned as a cabinet minister after charges that he mistreated staff members across multiple departments

Five men have been arrested following the death of a woman in south-east London

Detectives are appealing for help to identify two people following a robbery in Waltham Forest

A spot from the city knife crime team led to three suspects being arrested for drug offences

An investigation is ongoing following a fatal collision in Havering

A dog has died after being the subject of a “savage and prolonged attack”, the RSPCA said

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich

Officers attended and found a man with minor injuries believed to have been caused by broken glass

The A38 eastbound between the A374 and the B3416 near Plymouth is closed due to a serious collision

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.