Have you seen Andrew Bullingham who has been reported missing from Bognor?

The 53-year-old was reported missing on Friday, December 30 and officers are urgently seeking to locate him. He is a slim white man, 5'6" with short brown hair, and is believed to have last been wearing a blue puffa-style jacket and a nylon beanie hat. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 812 of 30/12.