He was last seen in Downend at about 9.30pm on Friday 17 March and we’re concerned for his welfare.

Ben is a white man, about 6ft 1in tall and slim with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black raincoat, black trousers and black trainers and carrying a khaki rucksack.

He’s known to walk considerable distances and may use the Bristol to Bath Railway Path.

If you know where Ben is please call 999 quoting reference 5223062891, or call 101 with any other information.