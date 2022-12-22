Thursday, December 22, 2022
Have you seen Craig Barrett from Bournemouth?
Have you seen Craig Barrett from Bournemouth?

by @uknip247
Dorset Police received a report at 10.05am on Thursday 22 December 2022 raising concern for the welfare of 40-year-old Craig Barrett. He was last in contact with a friend at around 5.35am via message and he seemed very upset.
Craig is described as having short cropped brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket with yellow fur, dark-coloured jeans and green and brown ankle boots.
Inspector Steve Hughes, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Craig has been upset recently and we are keen to find him to ensure he is safe and well.
Officers are currently carrying out searches in the town and we would ask anyone who has seen Craig – or a man matching the description given – to please get in touch.
“I would also like to make a direct appeal to Craig – if you see this appeal, please contact us, your family or friends as we all just want to make sure you are OK.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Craig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dorset.police.uk%2Fcontact%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3UDLF1XaHxlS3gTiMGKGTq8Y9tzLzMKIhWvRrcp-Ewqch-9rduDuP6qiM&h=AT28Paf2OKm5YMUad65P9B5Qyezr0fcqzKvCpGY5eT_mJ-8xle9Os_RSjkZdh_RU7hctbPJEavwQHgxl-27_CmisvByJF478jTWNFfKQVFMZZA0YrfS9vOqlcDCfn2nqjxIwdKdkQVqe6KAA4aeVnRg&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3uUYGsH_jqnoO0Nk5u6LtTsVBBAfgp4hylQjAL9piAuChJYHgBD4iZuE-gTxqJjZ8pG61DmBMdEoFNL-qzwghN89oZoRhbrtdJvgTXV8XzxsWOfkYKqdS7T1iu_ndjVJsJ3HOLER7_teZgQj8W3DzL_kaNeUknWaHEDpNQ6xRwlNT4uns9lRmItMbSmVhXJ1Mqnwxi4SHU58QY5Q" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:130.

