Have you seen Craig Barrett from Bournemouth?

Craig is described as having short cropped brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket with yellow fur, dark-coloured jeans and green and brown ankle boots.
“I would also like to make a direct appeal to Craig – if you see this appeal, please contact us, your family or friends as we all just want to make sure you are OK.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Craig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dorset.police.uk%2Fcontact%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3UDLF1XaHxlS3gTiMGKGTq8Y9tzLzMKIhWvRrcp-Ewqch-9rduDuP6qiM&h=AT28Paf2OKm5YMUad65P9B5Qyezr0fcqzKvCpGY5eT_mJ-8xle9Os_RSjkZdh_RU7hctbPJEavwQHgxl-27_CmisvByJF478jTWNFfKQVFMZZA0YrfS9vOqlcDCfn2nqjxIwdKdkQVqe6KAA4aeVnRg&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3uUYGsH_jqnoO0Nk5u6LtTsVBBAfgp4hylQjAL9piAuChJYHgBD4iZuE-gTxqJjZ8pG61DmBMdEoFNL-qzwghN89oZoRhbrtdJvgTXV8XzxsWOfkYKqdS7T1iu_ndjVJsJ3HOLER7_teZgQj8W3DzL_kaNeUknWaHEDpNQ6xRwlNT4uns9lRmItMbSmVhXJ1Mqnwxi4SHU58QY5Q" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:130.