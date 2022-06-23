David is 67-years-old and was last seen at 3:30pm today (23rd June) in Dalton-in-Furness.

David is described as 5’5″ tall, bald and of slight build. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark trousers and shoes.

David is on foot. He may still be in the local area, or may have travelled on public transport.

David has diabetes and dementia.

Police are concerned for David’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999.