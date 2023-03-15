Have you seen David who has been reported missing from Burgess Hill?

The 69-year-old was last seen leaving the Nationwide bank in London Road, East Grinstead, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday, March 14.

David is a wheelchair user and is a white man of large build, 5’8”, with a grey beard and moustache and mousey brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat with dark trousers, and may have had a towel in his lap. He may also have carried a white and green bag for life.

Officers are concerned for his welfare, and believe he may have boarded a train bound for Bognor.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call Sussex Police on 999 and quote serial 985 of 14/03.