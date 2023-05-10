Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Have you seen Gabriel?

The 13-year-old has gone missing from the West Bromwich area and we are concerned for his welfare.

He was wearing his school uniform when he was last seen and also wearing a black hooded top and carrying an Adidas bag.

Anyone who sees Gabriel should ring 999 immediately quoting log number 885 of 9 May.

