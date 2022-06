Gavin Kennedy, 44, of Whitehaven, was last seen in the area of Fleswick Avenue at 6:40 p.m. today (June 15)

Gavin is 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with a shaved head, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, which he may have removed, and black tracksuit bottoms. He might be wearing a black cap as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101. Officers would also like to encourage Gavin to call this number if he comes across this appeal.