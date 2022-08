Police are worried about her safety after she went missing in the Newark area on August 23, 2022.

Gracie is defined White, 5’8″, slim build, long straight brown hair, blue eyes. Her last known outfit consisted of a black lycra crop top with no sleeves, black lycra shorts, and black trainers.

If you have seen Gracie or know where she is, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and reference incident number 0433 of August 23, 2022.