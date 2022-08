Officers are worried about his safety after he went missing in the Mansfield area around 4 p.m. on 10/08/2022.

Harry is described as white, slim, and about 5ft 8ins tall. He has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey knee-length shorts, and black sneakers.

If you have seen Harry or know where he is, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and reference incident number 0625 of 10/08/2022.