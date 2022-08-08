The 16-year-old was last seen on Sunday, August 7, at around 6.30 p.m. on Angelica Gardens.

Josh’s family and I are quite worried about his welfare, so if you have seen him, please get in touch with us.

He is characterised as being white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a stocky body, and brown hair that covers his eyes.

Josh is most likely to be sporting a pair of blue jeans, a black hooded top, and a pair of black sneakers.

We are asking anyone who has seen Josh or knows something that can help our investigations to call us at 101 and reference case number 44220316567.

Online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/, you can also provide us with information.