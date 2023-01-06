Friday, January 6, 2023
Have You Seen Kain Leverton From Moor Row?
Kain is 15-years-old and has not been seen since the afternoon of 05/01/2023 in the Moor Row area.
Kain is white, slim build, around 5ft 10ins tall and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Armani tracksuit jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey Nike Air Force trainers.
Police are concerned for Kain’s welfare and are seeking the public’s assistance to locate him.
Kain may be in the Cleator Moor area. However, he may also be in the Doncaster area, of South Yorkshire.
Anyone with information on Kain’s whereabouts is asked to phone on 101.
In an emergency, always call 999.

