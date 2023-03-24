Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

Have you seen Katie Bashforth?

by uknip247

Katie, 15, was last seen on Tuesday in Kirkham and was believed to be in Preston yesterday. Katie has links to Kirkham, Warton, Preston, Chorley and Coppull. Call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1010 of March 21.

